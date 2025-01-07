Kobbie Mainoo ChelseaGetty Images
Richie Mills

Chelsea want Kobbie Mainoo! Blues 'lead chase' for Man Utd sensation with details behind stunning transfer saga revealed

K. MainooChelseaManchester UnitedPremier LeagueTransfers

Chelsea are reportedly 'leading the chase' to sign Kobbie Mainoo in the event he leaves Manchester United.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Mainoo is Man Utd's latest academy gem
  • Yet to sign a new contract
  • Chelsea 'leading the chase' to sign him
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱