'Mentally and physically I'm at my limits' - Chelsea & England star Millie Bright explains 'really hard decision' to withdraw from Lionesses squad for 'extended period of recovery'
Chelsea and England star Millie Bright admitted to being 'mentally and physically at her limits' after withdrawing from the latest Lionesses squad.
- Bright pulled out of Nations League squad
- Feels exhausted after a hectic campaign
- Afforded an "extended recovery"