More income for Chelsea? Borussia Dortmund chief makes Carney Chukwuemeka transfer claim with midfielder set to return from loan spell after FIFA Club World Cup exit C. Chukwuemeka Chelsea Borussia Dortmund Transfers

Carney Chukwuemeka may yet make his move to Borussia Dortmund permanent, after a club chief claimed he hopes to agree a deal to sign him from Chelsea.