‘Cheating just to win!’ - How Victor Osimhen’s training mentality has made him a world-class striker as Alex Iwobi reveals what makes Nigeria team-mate special

Iwobi is, at 29, two years older than Osimhen. He does, however, look to the prolific forward for inspiration when it comes to maximising ability. The Arsenal academy graduate has faced plenty of his own challenges down the years, but remains a Premier League star after leaving Everton for Fulham in 2023.

The classy midfielder is in the fortunate position of being able to call upon Super Eagles legend Okocha - who once illuminated the English top-flight himself - for support and words of wisdom.

Iwobi added on having a cult hero in his corner: “He always used to speak to me and always remind me - even though I never felt the pressure - he always said ‘go and do you, go and be you’.

“I've always seen him as an uncle first before a footballer. And that's just naturally because of my family always going to his house around Christmas, going to his house in Nigeria. And he's just laid back, he's a comedian, he's just funny. So I've always seen him like that.

“So when I was lucky and blessed enough to go watch his games, and even watching him training, he would just be a free spirit. I watched him when he was at Bolton, and these times he had Sam Allardyce as the manager. Water break, he would come and do kick-ups with me - he's just a free spirit. I've always seen him like that.

“But then the older I've got, the more I realise that he's actually a legend, the way people idolise him. But I just see him as my uncle - my uncle that gives me advice every now and again.

“And with my football, he's never put pressure. Obviously people outside like to talk, naturally, but he's always said ‘you're a great footballer, write your story out’. He's written his, it's now for me to just focus on mine.”