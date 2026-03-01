Getty/GOAL
'If he's guilty, his career with me is over' - Jose Mourinho warns Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni over Vinicius Jr racism row
Presumption of innocence
Addressing the media regarding the investigation into his 20-year-old Argentine winger, Mourinho was careful to maintain a balanced stance. He insisted that the public and governing bodies must respect the legal process before jumping to conclusions, revealing his frustration with the speed at which judgments have been passed.
"I am not a lawyer, but I am not ignorant either. Is the presumption of innocence a human right or not?" Mourinho asked in his pre-match press conference ahead the game against Gil Vicente on Monday. He also aimed a dig at the authorities, noting that UEFA did not include the 'if' in their initial communication regarding the player’s suspension, which the manager believes is a vital distinction.
- Imago
Ultimatum for Prestianni
However, despite his passionate defense of due process, Mourinho was unequivocal about the consequences should the investigation confirm the allegations. "If it is proven that my player did not respect these principles, which are mine and those of Benfica, his career with me is over," the 'Special One' declared. He further hammered home the point, adding, "If he is effectively guilty, I will not look at him in the same way, and with me, it is over."
Defending the middle ground
The veteran coach refused to pick sides in the clash between his current employers and his former club in the Spanish capital. He emphasized his desire for impartiality, even when faced with conflicting opinions from those he respects within the game. "I don't want to wear either the white shirt of Real Madrid or the red shirt of Benfica," he explained to reporters.
Mourinho even addressed comments made by his former player Alvaro Arbeloa, who now sits at the helm of Real Madrid team and has been vocal during the fallout. "I love Alvaro, and I will continue to do so, but I think the one who took the right position was me and not him," he remarked.
- Getty Images
Mourinho puts Madrid return rumours to bed
The press conference also allowed Mourinho to snap back at reports suggesting he was using the Benfica-Real Madrid tie as an audition for a return to the Bernabeu. He dismissed the claims with his while reaffirming his loyalty to the Portuguese giants and his intention to see out his current deal.
"Do you think I would say that if I wanted to leave Benfica to go to Real Madrid? Do you think I'm stupid?" he fired back. "I want to respect my contract with Benfica. And if the club wants to renew it for more years, I will sign without discussing a single comma. But I only want to play one championship, not two."
Advertisement