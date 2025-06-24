This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Canada v Ivory Coast - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Jacob Schneider

Canada manager Jesse Marsch cleared by CONCACAF after investigation into alleged use of 'offensive language' at Gold Cup

J. MarschCanadaCONCACAF Gold Cup

CONCACAF had initiated probe after Marsch allegedly used offensive language toward a federation official at the tournament

  • Canada's Marsch cleared by CONCACAF
  • Probed started after alleged "offensive language"
  • Les Rouges competing in Gold Cup
