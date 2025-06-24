Drink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Getty Images Sport
Canada manager Jesse Marsch cleared by CONCACAF after investigation into alleged use of 'offensive language' at Gold Cup
CONCACAF had initiated probe after Marsch allegedly used offensive language toward a federation official at the tournament
- Canada's Marsch cleared by CONCACAF
- Probed started after alleged "offensive language"
- Les Rouges competing in Gold Cup