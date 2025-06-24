This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Drink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+ Getty Images Sport Canada manager Jesse Marsch cleared by CONCACAF after investigation into alleged use of 'offensive language' at Gold Cup J. Marsch Canada CONCACAF Gold Cup CONCACAF had initiated probe after Marsch allegedly used offensive language toward a federation official at the tournament Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Canada's Marsch cleared by CONCACAF

Probed started after alleged "offensive language"

Les Rouges competing in Gold Cup Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next Match CONCACAF Gold Cup CAN SLV Match preview