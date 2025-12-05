Canada 2026 World Cup draw reaction: Jesse Marsch's squad get friendly World Cup draw - but could face Italy

The World Cup draw brought a kind set of matchups for Canada as they prepare for their first World Cup with Jesse Marsch at the helm. The American coach has repeatedly called for his team to be tested in big moments, and Group B will give him plenty to work with. Switzerland (17), Qatar (51) and the winner of European playoff A tie don’t offer anything particularly easy - but nor do they feel overwhelming.

Crucially, Canada seem to have avoided the biggest names expected to cause damage in Pot 2 and 3. Pot 4, however, is less forgiving. The winner of European playoff A could be former world champions Italy.

Beyond the group, the bracket could also get tricky. An early knockout matchup with Brazil is possible if Les Rouges finish second. Still, the immediate focus is on the group - and this looks surprisingly winnable.

Their Pot 2 opponent is Switzerland, a mixed side of late. They struggled in European qualifying, but beat both Mexico and the USMNT in pre-Gold Cup friendlies in June. Pot 3 produced Qatar, which also feels relatively friendly given the recent drop in form - a run that included defeats to Palestine and Zimbabwe. Pot 4 is where it could unravel. If they win their playoff, Italy (12) would be formidable. Other possibilities include Northern Ireland, Bosnia, and Wales.



