Could Marta and Orlando Pride repeat? Will Temwa Chawinga energize Kansas City Current? Can San Diego Wave replace Naomi Girma? Previewing 2025 NWSL season

The Washington Spirit already kicked off 2025 with a Challenge Cup victory over Orlando - what to expect next in NWSL?

The 2024 NWSL season brought all the action, all of the drama, and of course heartache. From Marta and the Orlando Pride making history and winning both the Shield and the Championship, to the Washington Spirit displaying one of the best rookie classes the league has ever seen - and of course Kansas City Current putting on a masterclass in just about everything - 2024 was elite.

While some teams are rostered similarly to the last season, some teams have had total shakeups in advance of a new campaign. And this will be the final edition of a 14-team league, as the NWSL will add two new clubs for 2026. INDIVISA takes a look at each team ahead of the 2025 season.