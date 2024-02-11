Bukayo Saka, Curtis Jones & the stars who could've been playing for Nigeria or Ivory Coast in AFCON final showdown

The two African heavyweights go head to head in Sunday's showpiece, and a host players with dual nationality will be cheering on from overseas

The Africa Cup of Nations will reach its dramatic climax on Sunday as two storied footballing powers go head to head in Abidjan. It's Ivory Coast vs Nigeria - the Elephants vs the Super Eagles.

The tournament has delivered storylines in typically emphatic fashion. Chief among them? Hosts Ivory Coast reaching a first final since 2015 despite sacking their manager Jean Louis-Gasset mid-tournament. The mighty Nigeria stand in their way, desperate for silverware having been starved of AFCON success since 2013.

While both sides have done themselves proud and are 90 minutes away from etching their names into African football folklore, what might their respective squads have looked like had those players with dual nationality chosen to represent their ancestral homes?

GOAL runs through 14 stars who could have been playing in the AFCON final in different circumstances...