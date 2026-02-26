Bruno Fernandes is NOT a Man Utd legend! 'Unbelievable' Red Devils captain told the one thing he's missing to seal Old Trafford legacy

Questions have been asked on a regular basis of where United would be without Fernandes, given his importance to the collective cause over a six-year spell, but he has only helped them to two major trophies - League Cup glory in 2023 and an FA Cup triumph in 2024.

The very best to have passed through the so-called ‘Theatre of Dreams’ boast CVs that are considerably more glittering than that, which may ultimately work against Fernandes when it comes to earning a standing among the immortals.

Quizzed on whether Fernandes will be remembered as a United legend, ex-Red Devils winger Sharpe - speaking in association with BetBrain - told GOAL: “I think he will always be remembered as a great player at United. The winning trophies bit is the bit that has been missing.

“If you start picking an all-time Man United XI, would he get in it because he hasn’t won much? But the goals he has created, the goals he’s scored and the games he has won on his own have been incalculable. An unbelievable player for the club, but just lacking in the number of trophies.”