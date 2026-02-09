Brits Abroad: Harry Kane brings misery to Bundesliga fairy tale as Scott McTominay fights through injury pain to score again for Napoli & Jack Harrison delivers for Fiorentina

For Bayern Munich, two games without a win in the Bundesliga may as well be a lifetime. Such a drought is unacceptable by their standards. After surprisingly losing at home to Augsburg and then being held to a draw at Hamburg, they couldn't afford another slip-up, particularly with Borussia Dortmund reducing their lead at the top of the table to three points by the time they kicked-off on Sunday.

The visit of Hoffenheim could have been another banana skin. They've been the feel-good story of the Bundesliga season so far, climbing to third in the table and well in with a shout of Champions League qualification after only narrowly avoiding relegation last year.

In typical Bayern fashion, they reminded Germany who rules the land with a 5-1 victory. The game changed after only 17 minutes when Kevin Akpoguma was sent off for hauling down Luis Diaz inside the box. Harry Kane, of course, stepped up and converted from 12 yards.

Manuel Neuer gifted Hoffenheim an equaliser soon after before the hosts kicked into gear, as Diaz won another penalty towards the end of the first half, which Kane finished off again, before the Colombian put the match beyond Hoffenheim with a barnstorming hat-trick to take most of the headlines away from the England captain, who was simply happy to have silenced Bayern's recent critics.

Kane told DAZN: "There was noise around the team this week after two winless games. It was important to stay calm. We have the entire squad available, everyone is pushing. We started the game really well today. Then after their red card, it took us about 20 minutes to adapt. Credit to them, they're a good team. But we punished them and deserved the win."

Unfortunately for Kane, this turned out to be the high point of his Sunday, as his beloved New England Patriots went on to be destroyed by the Seattle Seahawks at the Super Bowl. Still, at least his Bayern side won their game this weekend.