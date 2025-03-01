This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Wrexham BoltonGetty
Jack McRae

Bring back Paul Mullin & Ollie Palmer! Misfiring Wrexham register just ONE shot on target as Red Dragons drop more points in League One promotion battle after dismal Bolton borefest

WrexhamWrexham vs BoltonLeague OneBolton

Wrexham blew a chance to go level on points with Wycombe Wanderers as poor finishing cost the Red Dragons two points in a 0-0 draw with Bolton.

  • Wrexham blow chance to win in 0-0 draw
  • O'Connor blazes over while Longman impresses
  • Birmingham beat Wycombe in other Saturday game
