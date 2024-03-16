Brenden Aaronson Union Berlin 2024Getty Images
Jacob Schneider

'Brenden Aaronson took that sh*t personally!' - USMNT star responds to Gregg Berhalter's painful Nations League snub with 'performance of the season' for Union Berlin

Brenden AaronsonGregg BerhalterUSAUnion Berlin vs Werder BremenUnion BerlinWerder BremenBundesliga

After scoring the game-winner for Union Berlin, days after being snubbed from the CONCACAF Nations League roster, Brenden Aaronson has been hailed.

  • Aaronson scores Union Berlin winner
  • Dubbed 'best game of season' for USMNT midfielder
  • Fans respond to performance on social media

