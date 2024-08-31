Birmingham & Tom Brady obliterate League One transfer record with £15m splurge on Fulham's Jay Stansfield - and fee could still rise

Getty Images SportRitabrata BanerjeeBirmingham & Tom Brady obliterate League One transfer record with £15m splurge on Fulham's Jay Stansfield - and fee could still riseBirminghamJ. StansfieldTransfersFulhamLeague OnePremier LeagueBirmingham City smashed the League One transfer record to rope in Jay Stansfield from Fulham on the deadline day.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBirmingham City break League One recordPaid record fee to sign Stansfield permanently21-year-old forward spent last season on loan at St Andrew'sArticle continues below