Frank Lampard admit topping wife was the 'best thing' about impressive IQ test result – with Chelsea legend & current Coventry boss claiming bragging rights over TV presenter Christine
Frank Lampard admits that bettering the score of wife Christine was “the best thing” about posting a Mensa-level score of 150 in an IQ test.
- Took test during playing days at Chelsea
- Sits inside top two per cent of UK brains
- Has returned to management at Coventry