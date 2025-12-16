'It's best for all parties' - Ex-Man Utd youngster set for January sale as Utrecht coach accuses him of lack of focus after being banished from senior team

Speaking to Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, Jans was candid in his assessment of the situation. The veteran manager revealed that while there have been no major disciplinary breaches since earlier incidents in the season, the player’s mental application has dropped as his unhappiness with his squad role has grown.

"We have to look in January," Jans stated, confirming the club's transfer stance. "We think it is best for all parties if another solution is found. He can look for another club."

Jans elaborated on the reasons behind the decision, suggesting that Iqbal’s disappointment at being a substitute had begun to affect his training and general demeanour.

"Lately I thought that his head wasn't in it, but I never had disciplinary problems with him," the coach explained. "Zidane does not feel happy with his current role. Then you have to look for another solution."

This assessment paints a picture of a talented player caught in limbo. Iqbal arrived in Utrecht seeking regular senior football after outgrowing youth football in England, but he has found the physical and tactical demands of the Dutch league difficult to overcome consistently.

