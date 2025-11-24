'He needs to be reset' - Ex-Man Utd youngster banished from his team and ruled out of Europa League clash against Betis

Despite his struggles at club level, Iqbal has enjoyed a more prosperous national team career so far. He has 22 caps to his name and could even secure a place at the World Cup, with Iraq set to face either Bolivia or Suriname in an inter-confederation play-off tie in March to decide whether or not they will be at the tournament in Canada, United States and Mexico.

Iqbal feels he is valued by the manager, telling The National: "For Iraq, the manager Graeme Arnold and his assistant, Rene Meulensteen, told me of my importance to the team. They told me to be ready and as soon as we conceded the first goal, the gaffer just pointed at me and said: 'You're coming on'."

The 22-year-old also reflected on his struggles with injuries that spilled over from last season into this one, adding: "Having no pre-season was tough as that’s where you gain your fitness. So I came back and everyone else had a pre-season and rhythm, while I was trying to pick up minutes. It's tough coming back from injury but I think I'm coming back to myself more. And I think I had a positive impact on the game. I'm just ready to give 100 per cent, whether they need me in the first minute, the last minute, whether I start or I'm off the bench making an impact."