Bayern Munich not 'unbeatable!' - Bayer Leverkusen boss looking to put a stop to record-breaking winning streak and 'close the gap' on runaway Bundesliga champions
Hjulmand: 'Gap to Bayern is now bigger'
Hjulmand has insisted that his side can secure an upset against Bayern Munich in their top-of-the-table clash, stating that "no team is ever unbeatable" despite the champions' flawless start to the season.
The match on Saturday evening sees first-place Bayern host fifth-place Leverkusen, with the hosts already holding a significant seven-point lead after just eight league matches. While expressing belief in his own team, Hjulmand was candid in his assessment of the gulf that has opened up between the perennial champions and the chasing pack, including his own side.
"Perhaps the difference to Bayern is now a little bigger than last season, but we are working hard to close the gap," Hjulmand said at a press conference.
Bayern's flawless, record-breaking start
Hjulmand's task is made all the more daunting by Bayern's perfect record, having won all 14 of their competitive matches in a record-breaking run for a top European team.
Their dominance has been absolute at both ends of the pitch. Kompany's side have scored a remarkable 30 goals while conceding just four. This relentless form has left all title hopefuls trailing in their wake. RB Leipzig, Stuttgart and Borussia Dortmund are all scrambling to keep pace, but Leverkusen are the next team with a chance to halt the runaway train.
Despite the daunting statistics and Bayern's "flawless season so far," Hjulmand was defiant, insisting he would not travel to Munich with a defeatist attitude.
"No team is ever unbeatable. I never go into a game with that attitude," the Danish coach affirmed. "It's always possible to win a game. I believe it's possible."
A victory for Leverkusen would be the biggest statement made by any Bundesliga side this season and would cut the gap at the top to four points. A defeat, however, would see them fall 10 points behind, all but ending any realistic title aspirations before November.
Vazquez out and Tillman a doubt for Leverkusen
Leverkusen's attempts to achieve the "possible" will be hampered by injury concerns, particularly following a gruelling mid-week cup tie.
Hjulmand confirmed that his side, whom he referred to as the “best team in Germany” in a likely reference to their cup opponents, will be without Lucas Vazquez for the trip to Munich due to "muscular problems".
There is also a question mark over the fitness of Malik Tillman. The attacking midfielder, who has been sidelined with a thigh injury, is only just "returning to training" and Hjulmand stated he "could return to the squad," but a starting role seems improbable.
There was positive news regarding star man Alejandro Grimaldo. The free-kick specialist was a concern after Leverkusen were forced into extra time in the second round of the DFB-Pokal on Wednesday, eventually securing a 4-2 win over Paderborn.
The 120-minute "extra shift" raised fears over fatigue for the defender, but Hjulmand confirmed Grimaldo survived the cup appearance unscathed.
The coach stated that Grimaldo was "just exhausted" after the match, implying he will be fully available for selection against Bayern.
What next for the Bundesliga title race?
All eyes will be on the Allianz Arena on Saturday. Leverkusen are facing the most difficult task in German football: attempting to stop a Bayern side showing no weaknesses this season and hell bent on defending their Bundesliga crown.
Hjulmand's side will have to overcome their own injury issues and potential fatigue from their 120-minute cup tie. For Bayern, a ninth consecutive win in the league would further enhance their status as champions-elect, even at this early stage. For Leverkusen, it is a final chance to "close the gap" and keep the Bundesliga title race alive.
