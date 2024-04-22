Bayern Munich play the long game! Bundesliga giants target interim manager to replace Thomas Tuchel as they wait for Xabi Alonso or even Jurgen Klopp, with experienced coach emerging as option
Bayern Munich are looking to appoint an interim manager as they plan to wait for Xabi Alonso or Jurgen Klopp.
- Bayern to appoint interim manager as Tuchel's replacement
- Ready to wait for Alonso or Klopp
- Included Favre and Flick in their shortlist