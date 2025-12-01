Transfer bullets dodged? Bayern Munich chief aims dig at Benjamin Sesko, Xavi Simons & Jamie Gittens after Bundesliga giants decided against big-money moves

Sesko, Simons and Gittens were seen as three of the most eye-catching new arrivals in the Premier League ahead of the 2025-26 season. The trio had earned rave reviews for their performances in the Bundesliga - Sesko and Simons at RB Leipzig and Gittens with Borussia Dortmund - which led to United, Tottenham and Chelsea forking out huge sums of money to secure their respective signatures.

However, the youngsters are still yet to find their feet in England. On the back of moving to United for £74 million (€84m/$97m), Sesko - who is currently on the sidelines with a knee injury - has scored just two goals in 11 league appearances for Ruben Amorim’s side.

Meanwhile, Simons - who joined Spurs for £52m (€60m/$70m) - is still looking for his first league goal for the club, though the Netherlands international has recorded one top-flight assist for Thomas Frank’s men.

On the other hand, Gittens is also looking for his first league goal since joining Chelsea in a £55 million (€63m/$75m) deal. However, the 21-year-old did find the back of the net in the Blues’ 4-3 win over strugglers Wolves in the Carabao Cup on 29 October.