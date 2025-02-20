Lamine Yamal Lionel Messi BarcelonaGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

‘Every time they see a left-footed winger’ – Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal explains why he will continue to ignore Lionel Messi comparisons

L. YamalL. MessiBarcelonaInter Miami CFSpainLaLiga

Lamine Yamal has explained why he’ll continue to ignore Lionel Messi comparisons, with every “left-footed winger” being likened to the Barcelona icon.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Teenager stepped out of La Masia academy
  • Becoming a record-breaking star in his own right
  • Eager to avoid comparisons to Argentine GOAT
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱