Barcelona set to U-turn on decision to split from Nike & sign hugely lucrative new kit deal with manufacturer

Getty Images SportHarry PascoeBarcelona set to U-turn on decision to split from Nike & sign hugely lucrative new kit deal with manufacturerBarcelonaLaLigaCULTUREKITSBarcelona look set to renew their relationship with kit manufacturer Nike, as the terms of a massively lucrative new contract are revealed.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowNew deal set to run until 2038Barcelona estimated to make €1.7bn in that timePuma made initial offer, which Nike then matchedFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below