'A dream to play for Chelsea' - Barcelona and Real Madrid target eyeing Premier League switch as he reveals how he's 'like Harry Kane in style'

Eyong has made a fine start to the Liga season having scored six goals and provided three assists in his opening 12 league outings. In his nine showings for Levante, Eyong has scored five times, which includes a consolation goal in a 4-1 loss to league leaders Real Madrid in September.

Real Madrid, who top La Liga after the opening 11 matches, are among those keen on signing the 22-year-old in January, with rivals Barcelona also reportedly interested in the young striker. Barcelona are looking into potential strikers to replace ageing No. 9 Robert Lewandowski and have also been linked with a high-profile move for Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez.

However, the duo will face further competition for Eyong's services with the player himself admitting that it would be a dream to one day play for Chelsea. The Blues brought in forwards Joao Pedro and Liam Delap from Brighton and Ipswich, respectively, over the summer.

Chelsea, though, are no strangers to splashing the cash on young up and coming stars who they feel they can develop into world beaters and potentially sell at a high price.