Barcelona player ratings vs PSG: Raphinha rules Paris as super-subs Pedri and Andreas Christensen complete comeback win in Champions League thriller

The Brazilian winger bagged a brace to help turn around the first leg of the Blaugrana's quarter-final in the French capital

Raphinha played hero for Barcelona in the Champions League, scoring twice against Paris Saint-Germain to complete an enthralling comeback and help the Blaugrana take a 3-2 lead home for the second leg of their quarter-final tie.

Barca had the best chance early on, when Nuno Mendes hooked Robert Lewandowski's header off the line, and the Blaugrana eventually took the lead after 38 minutes, as Raphinha turned home after a fine piece of setup play from Lewandowski.

The Parisians came alive after the break, though. Former Barca winger Ousmane Dembele battered home an equaliser after 48 minutes, and 133 seconds later, Vitinha put the Parisians ahead with a fine run and finish.

But Barca responded, as substitute Pedri providing a delightful dink over the Parisian back line for Raphinha to volley into the bottom corner to level the contest. Andreas Christensen then put his side back ahead, nodding home past a static Gianluigi Donnarumma with his first touch of the game.

GOAL rates Barcelona's players from Parc des Princes...