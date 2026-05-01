Barcelona/Spotify
Olivia Rodrigo gets the Clasico treatment! Barcelona reveal latest kit collaboration as ‘Brutal’ pop star follows in the footsteps of Ed Sheeran, Travis Scott & Drake
Barcelona reveal Olivia Rodrigo collaboration for El Clasico
Barcelona have unveiled a special-edition shirt featuring pop star Olivia Rodrigo that will be worn during the upcoming El Clasico against Real Madrid. The Blaugrana confirmed that Rodrigo’s logo will replace the usual Spotify branding on the front of the shirt for the highly anticipated clash at Spotify Camp Nou on May 10. The collaboration forms part of the club’s ongoing partnership with the streaming platform, which regularly highlights major music artists during marquee fixtures. The limited-edition jersey is expected to generate significant global interest, with the special design set to debut first in a Barcelona Femení match before being worn by the men’s team in the Clasico itself.
Rodrigo excited to see her logo on Barcelona shirt
Rodrigo expressed her excitement about seeing her personal branding featured on one of football’s most recognisable kits. Additionally, as before, Rodrigo will perform on the evening of May 8 at an iconic city venue transformed into a live music venue. This private concert will be exclusive to his fans, known as "Livies," who will receive invitations from Spotify based on their listening activity on the world's most popular streaming platform.
"Seeing OR on a Barcelona jersey for El Clasico, I don't even know how to process that," she said on the club's official website. "It’s been so fun seeing the jersey come to life and creating a full collection with Spotify and Barca. On top of that, getting to perform for the fans who've been listening since day one, in a city like Barcelona, is going to be so special. That's everything to me. I cannot wait to see them."
Rodrigo follows star-studded list of music icons on Barca shirt
Rodrigo becomes the latest global music star to feature on Barcelona’s shirt since the club launched its sponsorship agreement with Spotify in 2022. Under the deal, the club replaces the streaming platform’s logo with the emblem of a selected artist for El Clasico matches, turning one of football’s most-watched fixtures into a major cultural crossover event. Previous collaborations have included Drake, Rosalía, The Rolling Stones, Coldplay, Karol G, Travis Scott and Ed Sheeran, with each edition generating strong commercial demand among fans and collectors.
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Barcelona prepare to debut kit in crucial Clasico clash
Barcelona will wear the Rodrigo-themed shirt when they face Real Madrid in the upcoming Clasico at Camp Nou on May 10. The match arrives during a crucial stage of the Liga season, with Barcelona looking to maintain their advantage in the title race. The high-profile collaboration ensures that the encounter will attract attention not only from football fans but also from Rodrigo’s massive global fanbase.