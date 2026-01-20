Barcelona dealt huge Ferran Torres injury blow but Raphinha returns to squad for Champions League clash with Slavia Prague

Barcelona’s preparation for their midweek European excursion has been disrupted by confirmation that Torres has suffered a muscular injury. The versatile forward, who offers Flick a valuable option across the front three, has been diagnosed with an injury to the semimembranosus muscle in his right leg. The club’s medical services have estimated a recovery time of around 10 days, meaning Torres will not only miss the trip to the Czech Republic but is also a major doubt for the upcoming La Liga fixture at the weekend.

The timing of the injury is particularly frustrating for Flick, who is attempting to rotate his squad amidst a congested fixture calendar. Torres has been a useful asset for Barcelona this season, often providing energy off the bench or stepping in to rest key starters. His absence removes a layer of tactical flexibility for the manager, who effectively loses one of his primary rotational pieces just as the stakes in the Champions League begin to rise. The "Shark", as he is affectionately known, will remain in Catalonia to undergo physiotherapy while his team-mates fly out to Prague.