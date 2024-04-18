Barcelona fined and handed ban for 'racist behaviour' of fans during Champions League clash with PSG

Getty ImagesRichard MillsBarcelona fined and handed ban for 'racist behaviour' of fans during Champions League clash with PSGBarcelonaParis Saint-GermainBarcelona vs Paris Saint-GermainChampions LeagueBarcelona have reportedly been fined £21,400 ($26,600) and handed a suspended one-match ban for fans' "racist behaviour" against Paris Saint-Germain.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBarcelona fined £21k for fans' "racist behaviour"Spanish side handed suspended one-match banCan't sell tickets to away fans for UEFA competitions