BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Barcelona fansGetty Images
Richard Mills

Barcelona fined and handed ban for 'racist behaviour' of fans during Champions League clash with PSG

BarcelonaParis Saint-GermainBarcelona vs Paris Saint-GermainChampions League

Barcelona have reportedly been fined £21,400 ($26,600) and handed a suspended one-match ban for fans' "racist behaviour" against Paris Saint-Germain.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Barcelona fined £21k for fans' "racist behaviour"
  • Spanish side handed suspended one-match ban
  • Can't sell tickets to away fans for UEFA competitions

Editors' Picks