Getty Images Sport Barcelona defender Jules Kounde comes up with ridiculous plan to avoid more punishments for running late to meetings ahead of crunch fixture run J. Kounde Barcelona Barcelona vs Inter Champions League LaLiga Jules Kounde has told Barcelona's security staff to give him a 15-minute warning before team meetings so he isn't punished for running late. Kounde has been dropped for running late to team meetings

Hansi Flick employs strict disciplinary rules at Camp Nou

Kounde bagged winner in Copa del Rey final