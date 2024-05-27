Joshua Zirkzee Roma Bologna 22042024Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Bad news for Arsenal? Bologna star Joshua Zirkzee drops hint about his future amid Gunners and Juventus interest

Joshua ZirkzeeArsenalTransfersBolognaJuventusSerie A

Bologna star Joshua Zirkzee opened up about his future with the club amid interest from Arsenal and Juventus.

  • Arsenal eyeing move for Zirkzee
  • Dutch striker opened up about his future at Bologna
  • Helped Italian side secure Champions League slot
