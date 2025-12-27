'Anything's possible' - Ayden Heaven lifts lid on Ruben Amorim's formation changes and makes bold claim about Man Utd's future

Speaking to Sky Sports on Friday night, Heaven was initially thrilled about the clean sheet and praised Dorgu for his performance. "Finally, clean sheet, we've been waiting for this, and I'm just so happy. This guy [Patrick Dorgu] here helped us get there, so thankful to everyone that helped us," the 19-year-old said.

Meanwhile, on a change of system in defence, Heaven added: "It was different again, I was playing on the right side, obviously, my weaker foot. The manager, we play loads of formations with him, whatever he does we know it's going to work, you saw today. I'm so proud of the team."

Amorim discussed the change in setup with the official United website after the Newcastle win, stating: "I think, in the first half, we showed that, I felt it was the only way to create more danger and to have opportunities, with a back four. Lots of guys inside, even to keep the ball. I remember the game last year [against Newcastle], we lost one against one, outside. So we just tried to imagine the game to help the players feel comfortable."

Victory over Newcastle saw United move up to fifth place, level on points with fourth-placed Chelsea, who face in-form Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening. And Heaven has made a bold claim about United's future, suggesting that the Manchester giants can go as far as challenging for the Premier League title.

