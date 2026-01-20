+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Austria 2026 World Cup kit PUMA
Angelica Daujotas

Austria World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices

Tartan reds get a bold Puma refresh as Austria heads back to the World Cup stage.

Austria will return to football’s biggest stage at the FIFA World Cup 2026, and Puma has stepped up with fresh kit designs that lean into national identity and contemporary energy. After qualifying for the tournament, their first World Cup appearance since 1998, the ÖFB kit story is gathering momentum among rising fan interest and pre-tournament hype.

Puma recently unveiled its European home shirts for the 2026 cycle, and Austria’s new strip is a standout thanks to some historic design twists. While the official away kit hasn’t yet dropped, early information about potential colourways and themes has already leaked, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect when kits officially hit shelves. Here’s your complete breakdown of the Austria home and away kits, launch windows and expected prices ahead of next summer.

Shop: Austria FIFA World Cup 2026 kits

  • Austria 2026 World Cup kit - closer lookPUMA

    Austria Home Kit

    The Austria World Cup 2026 home kit arrived back in December 2025, when Puma unveiled its new national team shirts ahead of the tournament. The shirt stays true to Austria’s bold red identity but introduces a major twist, black sleeves appear on the home jersey for the first time in the nation’s kit history, with red, white and black cuffs nodding directly to the national flag.

    Classic Puma branding and the ÖFB crest sit crisp and clean against the shirt’s red body, while a slogan under the back collar - “Immer wieder Österreich” (“Austria, again and again”) - reinforces pride and continuity. Puma completes the look with black shorts and red socks for a full home kit that feels both fresh and rooted in tradition.

    The new home jersey is already available to buy from official Puma outlets and partner stores, with replica editions priced at around €100 / £85 and authentic match versions closer to €140 / £120.

  • Austria Away Kit

    While Austria’s home shirt has already landed, the away kit for World Cup 2026 has not yet been officially revealed, but early reports suggest Puma is preparing a striking alternate look that will launch in early 2026, likely around March, in line with typical kit release windows for away jerseys.

    Leaked previews of Puma’s wider away kit collection have pointed to deeper, contrasting colour palettes for Austria’s alternate strip. While specifics for Austria are still emerging, surrounding leaks indicate Puma may explore a dark base with vivid accent tones that provide a clear contrast to the red home colours. A move that would mirror the adventurous direction seen across the brand’s 2026 away templates.

    Once official details drop, away shirts are expected to be priced similarly to the home version, with fan replica jerseys around €100 / £85, and authentic, player-grade editions at the higher end, when they hit Puma stores and global retailers in spring 2026.

