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Atalanta reject €20m Fulham bid for wing-back Raoul Bellanova
Bergamo hierarchy blocks exit
The Serie A side have rejected a formal €20m (£17m/$23m) bid from Fulham to bring Bellanova to the Premier League. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that the La Dea hierarchy has no plans to part ways with the 26-year-old Italian international during the current summer window. The firm stance follows direct intervention from new head coach Sarri, who urged the board to take the wing-back off the market.
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Former coach limited minutes
The development marks a significant turning point for Bellanova, who found himself on the fringes under former boss Raffaele Palladino after making just 24 Serie A appearances last term. However, Sarri's arrival in Bergamo has transformed the player's fortunes, with the veteran tactician an avid admirer of the defender's work ethic, physical stamina, and explosive technical traits. The former Lazio manager is determined to make him a cornerstone of his tactical set-up next season, firmly shutting the door on Premier League interest following Everton's initial approach earlier in the window.
Flank depth remains essential
The decision to retain the former Milan and Inter wide player is deemed critical after Atalanta sanctioned young prospect Marco Palestra's move to Chelsea, leaving the Bergamo club unable to afford further departures at right-back. Furthermore, first-choice full-back Davide Zappacosta has now turned 34 and cannot reasonably be expected to shoulder a relentless fixture schedule single-handedly. Bellanova's blend of peak age, blistering pace down the flank, and sharp attacking instincts makes him the ideal long-term successor on the right side of Sarri's defence.
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Busy opening schedule looms
Bellanova's tactical versatility and recovery from last season's hamstring issues will provide crucial defensive stability and attacking drive for Sarri's side across multiple competitions. Atalanta immediately turn their attention to continental duties as they host Hapoel Tel Aviv in the first leg of their Conference League play-off on Thursday, August 20. The Bergamo outfit then kick off their 2026-27 Serie A campaign by welcoming Sassuolo just three days later.
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