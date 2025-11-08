Arsenal women's player ratings vs Chelsea: Justice for the Gunners! Ice-cold Alessia Russo comes up clutch after cruel Stina Blackstenius handball controversy

The hosts started sluggishly, and shortly after Johanna Rytting Kaneryd hit the post, Alyssa Thompson gave Chelsea a ninth-minute lead when her curling shot looped into the corner after a piercing run. It was nearly 2-0 when goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar failed to hold Catarina Macario's shot, with the loose ball bouncing off the bar and away to safety. Arsenal finally got going from the 25-minute mark, but when they reached the final third, they were found wanting.
The game's big talking point came in the 53rd minute when Blackstenius smashed home after a corner wasn't cleared, but the referee, Melissa Burgin, chalked it off for a handball, which appeared inconclusive. Just when it looked like the Gunners' toothless attack would prove their undoing, Russo swept home in the 87th minute for a deserved equaliser. An offside flag denied Maanum a stoppage-time winner but the result means Arsenal stayed within five points of the table-topping Blues, who extended their unbeaten WSL run to 33 games.
GOAL rates Arsenal's players at Emirates Stadium...