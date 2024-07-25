Karl HeinGetty Images
Soham Mukherjee

'He had a really good performance' - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hails backup goalkeeper Karl Hein after penalty heroics in Los Angeles friendly against Bournemouth

Mikel ArtetaArsenalArsenal vs BournemouthBournemouthClub FriendliesKarl Hein

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hailed backup goalkeeper Karl Hein for his "good performance" after penalty heroics in a friendly against Bournemouth.

  • David Raya & Aaron Ramsdale on a break
  • Hein is Arteta's first choice in the USA
  • Estonian earned plaudits with an all-round show
