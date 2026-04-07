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Adhe Makayasa

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta explains bizarre training exercise with pens after video goes viral

Arsenal
M. Arteta
Premier League
Sporting CP vs Arsenal
Champions League

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has defended his latest unconventional training methods after footage of his players balancing pens between their fingers while dribbling went viral. The Spaniard insists that these unique exercises are designed to foster clarity and commitment within the squad as they look to move past recent domestic cup disappointments.

  • Arteta’s pen-holding drill

    Footage emerged from the Gunners' London Colney training ground showing their stars working in groups to maintain possession of a ball while simultaneously ensuring they did not drop pens held between their fingertips. This unusual exercise took place as the Gunners prepared for their vital Champions League quarter-final first leg against Sporting CP in Lisbon. The drill is the latest in a long line of eccentric psychological and physical challenges introduced by the manager to keep his players mentally sharp during high-pressure periods of the campaign.


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    Clarity over panic

    Arteta is renowned for his unconventional thinking, having previously used light bulbs and professional pickpockets to convey motivational messages to his team. Despite the public curiosity regarding his latest method, the 44-year-old was reluctant to reveal the specific metaphorical meaning behind the pens, choosing instead to focus on the broader goal of squad unity.

    Speaking ahead of the Sporting clash, Arteta said: “Instead of panic, understand if that happens why it happened and bring clarity. There’s always going to be a question mark and that’s it. You have to live the present, you have to deliver it every day. That’s the standard we set and that’s part of our identity and it’s part of this football club. A training session has to have different elements. And it has to be related to the messages we send and the compromises and commitments we’ve done between us.”

  • Resetting the season

    The Premier League leaders are facing a crucial moment after a demoralising Carabao Cup final defeat and an FA Cup exit, making the timing of these inventive drills particularly significant. Arteta believes that maintaining a sense of identity is crucial to ensuring their season does not unravel as they balance a nine-point league lead with European ambitions. When pressed specifically on the use of the pens, the manager added: “That stays in the dressing room.”

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  • Arsenal FC Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First LegGetty Images Sport

    Crucial European test

    Arsenal face a tough task against a Sporting side that has won all five of their home Champions League games this term. The Gunners must overcome a poor historic record in Portugal, having never won away against Portuguese opposition in a European knockout tie (D4 L2), most recently losing 1-0 at FC Porto in 2024. This Lisbon trip serves as a high-stakes warm-up for a potential title-deciding visit to the Etihad Stadium in just 12 days' time.

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