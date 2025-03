This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP Payday for Arsenal! Gunners to land mega nine-figure windfall thanks to Champions League run - but only if they beat Real Madrid Arsenal Premier League Champions League Manchester City Aston Villa Real Madrid Finance Arsenal could reportedly land a mega nine-figure windfall thanks to their Champions League run - if they beat Real Madrid to seal a semi-final berth. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below UCL prize money has been hiked by 20 per cent

Arsenal could potentially earn £100m

Must knock out Real and progress to last four Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱