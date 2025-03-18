This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Lamine Yamal declares Barcelona favourites to win the Champions League ahead of huge quarter-final with Borussia Dortmund as Spain wonderkid eyes first European trophy L. Yamal Barcelona Champions League LaLiga Lamine Yamal is confident that Barcelona will go all the way in the Champions League ahead of their quarter-final tie against Borussia Dortmund. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Barca favourites to win Champions League according to Yamal

Catalans enjoying brilliant season under Hansi Flick

Will face Borussia Dortmund in quarter-finals Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match LaLiga BAR OSA Match preview