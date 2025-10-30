Arsenal cult hero sparks controversy after heading into a Real Madrid store wearing a Barcelona shirt

Bizarre footage circulating online on Wednesday captured Arshavin casually walking into one of Real Madrid’s official club stores wearing the colours of their fiercest rivals, Barcelona. The former Arsenal and Zenit winger appeared unbothered by the symbolism, posing briefly near a rack of Madrid shirts before leaving. Unsurprisingly, the moment sent social media into a frenzy, with fans mocking the 44-year-old’s cheeky display of allegiance to the Catalan giants.

Arshavin’s bold act came just days after the season’s first El Clasico, in which Xabi Alonso’s Real Madrid side claimed victory over Barcelona. While the result would have disappointed the Russian, his latest stunt left little doubt about where his loyalties still lie. For many Madrid supporters, though, seeing a Barcelona shirt inside their club store — let alone worn by a well-known ex-player — was nothing short of sacrilege.

His decision also reignited long-running debates about footballing respect and rivalry, with some fans calling the move “petty” while others praised it as classic Arshavin mischief. Given his outspoken history regarding Real Madrid, few were shocked.