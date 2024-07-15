Argentina player ratings vs Colombia: Lautaro Martinez is the hero as La Celeste lift Copa America trophy following scary Lionel Messi injury

Argentina lifted the Copa America once again thanks to an extra-time winner from this summer's superstar.

For so much of his career, the narrative was that Lionel Messi was let down by his No. 9s. Gonzalo Higuain was the most frequent target of the accusation and his mantle had been unceremoniously passed to Lautaro Martinez in recent years.

But this summer, this Copa America, it was Martinez's tournament. And?

When Messi needed him most, when Argentina needed him most, he was the striker that scored the legendary goal to win his country the 2024 Copa America.

Martinez bagged the tournament winner in the 112th minute, leading Argentina to a 1-0 win and a second-straight Copa America title. It took them a scoreless 90 minutes, and a hell of an extra-time effort, but the Inter Milan star did what he's been bast at over the past month: score.

That's now back-to-back-to-back titles with a World Cup sandwiched in between and, this summer, Martinez is the man to thank.

He's the Golden Boot winner with six goals, but he'll never score one more important than his late effort. With legs tiring and emotions high, Martinez burst through the heart of the defense, picking his corner with ease. It's the type of moment Argentina would have missed out on so many times in prior years. Not this time.

All the while, Messi could only watch. He was forced out early, the victim of an injury that saw his ankle swell to the size of an apple. In tears of sadness as he departed the pitch in the second half, they turned to tears of joy when Martinez hit the net.

On this night, Messi's teammates picked him up. Argentina are champions again, and the legacy continues. The Messi era may very well be ending, but Argentina's reign of dominance continues on.

GOAL rates Argentina's players from Hard Rock Stadium...