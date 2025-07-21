Antony's next club?! Real Betis face disappointment in bid to bring Man Utd outcast back as La Liga rivals emerge as favourites to sign winger
Antony will hope to follow in Marcus Rashford's footsteps and move out of Manchester United this summer after being deemed surplus to Rubem Amorim's needs. He spent the second half of the 2024-25 campaign on loan at Real Betis and the La Liga club would have loved to make his transfer permanent but they do not have money to secure a move for the United outcast.
- Betis could miss out on signing Antony
- Atletico emerge as favourites to sign the winger
- Man Utd face West Ham in a friendly in US on Sunday