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Man Utd flop Antony admits he was 'embarrassed' by Cristiano Ronaldo's physique while lifting lid on 'complicated' Old Trafford spell
Brazilian reflects on United exit
The 26-year-old winger has finally addressed the "complicated" period he endured in the Premier League following a high-profile €95 million (£82m/$111m) move from Ajax. Antony acknowledged that personal issues outside of football played a major role in his failure to justify his massive price tag before eventually departing for Betis. Despite his struggles, he maintains a sense of gratitude towards the Red Devils, viewing the difficult experience as a vital catalyst for his recent professional maturity.
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Lifting the lid on struggles
In a candid discussion with Globoesporteregarding his downfall in the Premier League, the forward explained how his mental state and personal life directly impacted his professional output. He confessed: "Off-field issues have a big influence. I had some problems outside the pitch that hindered me. It was a complicated time, but it served as a learning experience and helped me mature. I don't regret going to Manchester United, I'm grateful to the club. I learned a lot there, and being happy today at Betis is due to those difficult moments I experienced in England."
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Mentorship from a legend
Antony only shared the pitch with Ronaldo on seven occasions during the 2022-23 season, yet he developed a profound respect for the veteran's work ethic and light-hearted nature behind the scenes. Recalling their relationship and a specific encounter in the club's facilities, he said: "Cristiano Ronaldo is a great person, you learn a lot from him. He even joked with me once, saying that people think he's stubborn, but in everyday life he's very playful.
"I learned a lot from him. He talked about life, books, various subjects outside of football. That was good because it helped me disconnect. He would say, 'Today we're not going to talk about football.' And that made us learn other important things. Once in the sauna he joked with me. He showed me his physique and asked if I looked 23 years old. I was even embarrassed because you see the level of care he takes even at almost 40. He's a role model for everyone."
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Aiming for global stage
Antony is now focused on maintaining his resurgence in Spain, having contributed 13 goals and nine assists in 41 appearances for Betis this season. His form is aimed at securing a spot in Brazil's 2026 World Cup squad, especially as he has not been called up to the Selecao since June 2025 and hasn't played since a friendly defeat to Morocco in March 2023. Having previously been part of the 2022 World Cup squad, the winger feels far better prepared for a second tournament appearance than he was during his first outing in Qatar.