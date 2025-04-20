Antony praises 'intelligent coach' Ruben Amorim but admits needing 'new challenge' as Man Utd outcast hints at desire to leave Red Devils permanently following successful Real Betis loan spell
Manchester United winger Antony has praised Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim but hinted that he still wants to leave permanently this summer.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Antony enjoying loan spell at Betis
- Praised Man Utd boss Amorim
- Still seems keen for permanent exit