Anthony Gordon trolls Arsenal with brutal 'stay humble' comment after dumping Gunners out of Carabao Cup as Newcastle aim dig at Mikel Arteta over previous 'different' ball comments
Anthony Gordon trolled Arsenal with a brutal "stay humble" comment after Newcastle dumped the Gunners out of the Carabao Cup.
- Newcastle beat Arsenal 4-0 in aggregate score
- Gordon managed to find the net in both legs
- Forward seemingly took a dig at Arsenal after the win