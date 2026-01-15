Another chance goes begging for Victor Osimhen at AFCON: Will self-destructive Nigeria & Galatasaray striker ever achieve his full potential?

However, fast-forward to the present day, and the picture does not look nearly as rosy. Osimhen left the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium just one year later, not because he had outgrown Napoli, but because the relationship between player and club had been broken beyond repair.
He had no choice but to take a backward step, joining Galatasaray on an initial loan deal that was made permanent last summer. The goals have continued to flow for Osimhen in Turkey, and he's added another league title to his collection, but the Super Lig doesn't compare to any of Europe's top five leagues.
The incredible potential Osimhen showed in Italy has largely gone to waste, and not just at club level. He's been the face of a golden generation for Nigeria, with Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi, Samuel Chukwueze, Calvin Bassey and Wilfred Ndidi among the other star names in a formidable squad, but has been unable to inspire his country to any tangible success.
The Super Eagles' latest disappointment came in the semi-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, as they were outlasted by hosts Morocco in a gruelling semi-final tie. True greatness continues to elude Osimhen, and he has no one to blame but himself.