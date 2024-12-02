Sign Amad up! Ruben Amorim moves contract talks with Diallo to top of list of priorities after impressive start under new Man Utd boss - amid risk of losing in-form winger for nothing
Ruben Amorim wants a new contract for Amad Diallo after an impressive start under the latest Manchester United boss.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Amad gets a fresh lease of life under Amorim
- Thriving in Amorim's 3-4-3 system
- The coach wants a fresh contract for the winger