‘He should be sent to prison’ - Man Utd fans demand Erik ten Hag face consequences for ‘criminal’ treatment of Amad Diallo as Ruben Amorim reaps the benefits of starting Ivorian in Everton win
Man Utd fans aren’t forgiving Erik ten Hag for his treatment of Amad Diallo after seeing the winger shine against Everton.
- Amad gets two assists in 4-0 win
- Has started United's last three games
- Fans angered by Ten Hag's use of him