Alvaro Arbeloa delivers worrying Kylian Mbappe injury update after Real Madrid star misses Benfica win

Real are hopeful that said ailment is not too serious, with the decision being taken not to take any risks on a talismanic performer. Mbappe’s presence was not missed as a 2-1 victory over Benfica at Santiago Bernabeu secured safe passage into the last 16 of elite European competition.

Explaining why the 27-year-old frontman was ruled out of his plans, Arbeloa told reporters: “He had to leave training yesterday, and on other days he has felt discomfort. After yesterday’s training, I spoke with him, and we consulted with the medical team. We believed it was best for him to stop and recover 100%, so he can return in top form and confidence without discomfort for what’s ahead.

“He’s very important, and from now on, we’ll wait. Let’s see if it’s a matter of days, and hopefully, it won’t take too long, but we’ll take the necessary time for Mbappe to regain confidence and for the discomfort to disappear.”