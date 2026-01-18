Alvaro Arbeloa fumes at Real Madrid fans for chanting against club president Florentino Perez as star players also jeered

Alonso was relieved of his duties as Real Madrid boss earlier in the week having overseen a 3-2 defeat to rivals Barcelona in the Supercopa de Espana last weekend. Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski both struck in the first half for the Blaugrana, but Los Blancos went into the break level with the La Liga leaders following quickfire strikes from Vinicius Junior and Gonzalo Garcia.

However, Real Madrid were unable to build upon goals from Vinicius and Garcia as Raphinha bagged his second and Barcelona's third in the 73rd minute, and despite a late Frenkie de Jong red card, Hansi Flick's side held out to secure the Supercopa for the second successive season.

The defeat in Saudi Arabia cost Alonso his job at the Bernabeu helm, with a statement released last Monday reading: "Real Madrid C. F. wishes to announce that, by mutual agreement between the club and Xabi Alonso, it has been decided to bring his time as first team coach to an end.

"Xabi Alonso will always carry the affection and admiration of all Madridistas because he is a Real Madrid legend and has always represented the values of our club. Real Madrid will always be his home.

"We would like to thank Xabi Alonso and all his coaching staff for their hard work and dedication throughout this time, and wish them the best of luck in this new stage of their lives."