'Expect them to win it' – Alexi Lalas backs Mauricio Pochettino's USMNT to win Gold Cup despite shorthanded roster CONCACAF Gold Cup USA M. Pochettino

The former U.S. international claims the U.S. has a pedigree in the competition, and needs to live up to it