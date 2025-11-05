AC Milan and Inter finalise €197m purchase of San Siro but deal under investigation for 'bid-rigging'

The Municipality of Milan confirmed the transfer in an official press release on Tuesday morning, reading: “The notarial deed relating to the sale of the real estate complex including the Giuseppe Meazza stadium, classified within the current Land Management Plan as the ‘San Siro Major Urban Function,’ was signed today by the Municipality of Milan and the company Stadio San Siro S.p.A., following the proposal presented by AC Milan S.p.A. and FC Internazionale Milano S.p.A., pursuant to art. 4, paragraph 13, of Legislative Decree no. 38 of 28 February 2021 (‘Stadium Law’).”

Shortly after, Milan and Inter issued a joint statement celebrating the landmark agreement. “The construction of the new stadium and the urban regeneration project for the San Siro area represent a new chapter for the city of Milan and for both clubs,” the statement read. “This important milestone reflects the shared ambitions of AC Milan and Inter, and their respective owners, RedBird and funds managed by Oaktree, for long-term sporting success and for an investment that will create value to support the sustainable growth of both clubs.”

The clubs will continue to share the current San Siro until construction of the new ground tentatively scheduled for completion before Euro 2032 is complete.